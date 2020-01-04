N95 masks ship to healthcare providers

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services at Okinawa employees Tomonori Kiyuna,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services at Okinawa employees Tomonori Kiyuna, Yasunobu Shimabukuro and LaTanya Callahan prepare nine pallets of excess military N95 respirators for priority shipment to U.S. healthcare providers battling the coronavirus pandemic outbreak throughout the nation who are facing a critical shortage of the masks, named for their ability to filter out 95% or more of airborne particles. The 373 cases included in the lot hold about 75,000 masks. see less | View Image Page

