Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    N95 masks ship to healthcare providers

    N95 masks ship to healthcare providers

    Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services at Okinawa employees Tomonori Kiyuna,...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2020

    Story by Jacob Joy 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services at Okinawa employees Tomonori Kiyuna, Yasunobu Shimabukuro and LaTanya Callahan prepare nine pallets of excess military N95 respirators for priority shipment to U.S. healthcare providers battling the coronavirus pandemic outbreak throughout the nation who are facing a critical shortage of the masks, named for their ability to filter out 95% or more of airborne particles. The 373 cases included in the lot hold about 75,000 masks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 07:27
    Story ID: 366484
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N95 masks ship to healthcare providers, by Jacob Joy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    N95
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    covid19c
    covid19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT