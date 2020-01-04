Child Development Centers: Supporting Our Military Children

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alora R. Blosch, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Public Affairs

NAPLES, Italy -- The sound of children’s playful screams and laughter echo as they chase each other around a grassy field yelling out “Tag you’re it!” A young girl puts her hands up as she slides down the big, bright, yellow slide. She squeals in delight when she stands up and feels her hair also standing from the static electricity. The soft, rhythmic squeak of the swings carries on through the background as four children gleefully rock themselves back and forth.

From a distance, you would never know that these kids have to say goodbye to a parent for months at a time – that some of them live with grandparents or other relatives for seven to nine months at a time. Military kids deal with some of the most difficult challenges children can go through and still continue to smile.

The Month of the Military Child, celebrated in April, makes a point to not only recognize the sacrifices that these children have to make, but also honor them as heroes in their own right.

Being a military parent can be extremely challenging, even without deployments or exercises. As a service member, there are last-minute mission requirements and watch-standing responsibilities, as well as leadership requirements to Sailors working for them. This can make it stressful for parents when child care comes into play, not to mention trying to make sure infants stay in a routine.

A valuable source of assistance for Navy parents is the Child Development Center (CDC), a child-care facility designed for military children to keep them close and provide affordable care with varying hours. CDCs are located at installations in the United States and around the world.

“My biggest concern as a military parent is ‘continuity of care,” said Eila Moore, a parent and spouse in Rota, Spain. “Military life already displaces families due to change-of-duty-station orders, so the CDC helps in this area because there is a consistency in the standard of care and curriculum no matter which CDC you go to (especially abroad).”

Military families typically move every three to five years, which can be really hard on kids as they grow up and make friendships, but Moore says that the CDC has created a welcoming and familiar environment not only to her child, but to herself as well.

“CDC has impacted my life and my family’s lives, immensely, and in a super positive way,” said Moore. “The staff has truly become extended family and an extended support network for helping raise and teach our first child. I have peace-of-mind and complete trust in the highly specialized and capable staff.”

Developing relationships with the people responsible for their children is an important part of securing a solid support network when raising children. Camille Ivory, a professional development intern at the CDC in Rota, said that to her, every day is an adventure and having the opportunity to influence the children while helping their families is the best part of the job.

“Military children are the most resilient group of children,” said Ivory. “We have to recognize that they are affected by the changes as well, not just the parents. It is important to celebrate their strength and flexibility and to let them know that they are strong and can overcome anything!”

Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) has four CDCs at installations in three countries to help assist military families. These CDCs have the same job as those in the United States, but face many different obstacles and influences due to the nature of being located overseas.

“There are many differences, but the biggest difference is the culture,” Ivory said. “Luckily here in Spain, our local national staff jump at any opportunity to teach us about their rich culture. We then teach the children who attend the CDC. It helps us to better understand the community around us.”

Not only does the CDC create unique opportunities for cultural learning and diversity, but it also creates critical support for single parents.

“I am a single mom of a 5-year-old,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Keisha Benjamin, a mother stationed in Bahrain. “She has grown up at the CDC both stateside and Bahrain, and it allowed me to do my job without fear that my child was in any harm, or not taken care of.”

Benjamin said she feels eternally grateful for the CDC and the support they give to her and her daughter. She said as a parent her biggest concerns are her daughter’s safety and well-being, but the CDC makes her daughter and other children feel special and important.

“On average my daughter spends 12 hours per day at the CDC,” said Benjamin. “I am not worried that she isn’t cared for. The CDC helps to relieve those worries. It also allows families to feel less stress when thinking about childcare and the extra expenses it can bring, especially when looking at privately-owned childcare facilities.”

The CDC is not only a huge asset to single parents, but also to dual military parents.

Chief petty officers have an increased responsibility in the Navy between meeting mission requirements, acting as liaisons between officers and junior Sailors, taking care of junior Sailors and working extended hours. When those responsibilities are combined with the responsibilities of being a new parent, it can be a relief knowing there is someone to help take care of the baby.

“It’s a big part of our lives-being dual military,” said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Christine Reed, a dual military spouse in Naples, Italy. “Having them here on [base] really helps us significantly with being able to accomplish our mission as Sailors and as chief petty officers. Having them just down the road allows us great access and the ability to connect with our baby at the same time.”

At Naval Support Activity Naples’ Capodichino location, the CDC is a 5-minute walk from most offices, which allows parents who are nursing to provide milk supply with ease and allows them to see their children during lunch breaks or down times in the office.

“The best part of the CDC for me personally is to see my daughter when I have the free time to walk over,” said Reed. “Secondly, the interactions she has with the other babies and the teachers as she is always smiling in there, she is making connections with the teachers now and just the socialization with other babies. It’s awesome.”

The CDC provides a multitude of opportunities to parents in the military, and they recognize the importance of the sacrifices that parents and children make every day. Military parents miss important milestones including birthdays, holidays, first steps, and sometimes even the birth of a child, so recognizing the impacts of these sacrifices is very important.

It’s also important to ensure that deployed parents aren’t worried about their kids at home, and the CDC helps put those worries at ease. Military children lead very different lives compared to most other children; acknowledging how special and important they are is the goal of the Month of the Military Child.

