A Soldiers Best Friend During the Stop Move Directive

CAMP HUMPHERYS, Republic of Korea — As of March 13, 2020 Soldiers in the Republic of Korea were subjected to the Stop Move directive that was put out nationwide to limit the spread of COVID-19. Many people were affected by the directive, one of them being Pfc. Lexi Kreitlo.



Kreitlo, a native of Tallahassee, Flo. and a military working dog handler with 503rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 142nd Military Police Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, had planned to PCS in April, yet is now extended to at least May 23.



When she started her career, she decided to follow in her family’s footsteps, by enlisting for law enforcement. But once she heard that there was an opening to be a dog handler, Kreitlo knew she had to take it.



“I didn't even know you could be a K-9 handler in the Army. First I wanted to be in Military Police, because law enforcement is in my family. Then I found out you can be a K-9 handler and I knew I didn’t want anything else,” said Kreitlo.



Part of a dog handlers job involves briefing Army leadership on what the dog brings to a given mission. These dogs can be trained as combat trackers or patrol dogs, and may be required to conduct Secret Service missions, as well as health and welfare inspections. The primary purpose of Kreitlo’s job is drug protocol and traffic enforcement.



She has been working with Szlovi, her K-9 partner, for a year now and even in her personal time she chooses to spend time with him. Kreitlo admits that their relationship with Szlovi was tough from the start, however as time passed, they now have a strong bond.



“We've been working on the road for ten months now and he means the absolute world to me,” said Kreitlo. “ I think we have the best relationship here, and a lot of people agree.”



“She is very professional, her and Szlovi are a strong team and they work well and very dependable when it comes to mission readiness,” said Kreitlo’s Supervisor, Sgt. 1st. Class Trenton Miller, military working dog handler, 503rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 142nd Military Police Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.



With the lockdown on base from the Stop Move, Kreitlo’s job and personal life were affected. Now when she conducts health and welfare protocol, she now has to wear a mask and gloves. This is for the protection of not only herself and her coworkers but for Szlovi as well.



For now she has to wait to get back to the States but she is holding onto the time she gets to spend with Szlovi.



“It kinda sucks getting stuck here longer,” said Kreitlo. “The good thing is I get to be with Szlovi longer and I’m going to miss him when I leave.”

