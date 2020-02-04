BOSTON—The Massachusetts National Guard utilized its logistical capabilities to transport medical supplies from Logan Airport delivered here from China aboard the New England Patriots team airplane, April 2, 2020.



Governor Charlie Baker and Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft arranged the purchase and delivery of 1 million facemasks that healthcare professionals will use to protect themselves and stop the spread of COVID-19 while treating patients.



More than 75 soldiers from the 1058th, 1166th, and 1060th Transportation Companies loaded the supplies onto 24 military tactical vehicles then proceeded to move them to the state’s central stockpile location.



Army Spc. Orvil Sanchez, a Massachusetts Army National Guard transport operator, made it clear that now, more than ever, moving cargo in a timely, safe, and efficient manner is a critical mission.



“Those who don’t have the proper medical equipment rely on us to get it to them,” Sanchez said. “If those people can’t get those supplies, it’s an issue.”



The Massachusetts National Guard is leveraging all of its capabilities, including logistics and transportation, to support civil authorities as the commonwealth battles COVID-19.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2020 Date Posted: 04.03.2020 06:46 Story ID: 366470 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass. National Guard moves much needed medical supplies, by SPC Samuel Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.