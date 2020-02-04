Airmen use 3-D printing to overcome Face Shield shortage in West Virginia

Photo By Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley | Tech. Sgt. Alan Pasel, an aircraft metals technology specialist assigned to the 130th...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley | Tech. Sgt. Alan Pasel, an aircraft metals technology specialist assigned to the 130th Maintenance Squadron, works on a face shield prototype on a LulzBot TAZ 6 Dual Platinum 3D printer March 27, 2020, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Pasel used the printer to design a face shield prototype for production to fulfill a statewide shortage caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley) see less | View Image Page

Charleston W.Va. — Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages have become a critical issue during the outbreak of COVID-19. Across the country, companies, individuals, and educational institutions have rushed to fulfill this growing need.



In West Virginia, Tech. Sgt. Alan Pasel, an aircraft metals technology specialist assigned to the 130th Maintenance Squadron, is putting his best foot forward to utilize the unit’s recently purchased 3D printer to help meet the growing demand for PPE.



The printer was purchased using funding from the Air Force's innovation initiative. The innovation initiative is a program developed by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Office, which is encouraging innovative ideas from the field.



After receiving a tasking to develop an effective face shield, Pasel went to work searching the internet for design ideas, knowing that individuals have been creating and uploading designs for public use.



"I retrieved the initial design from an open-source site designed for people to share their designs for free," he said. "After I printed the one that I thought best fit our design needs, I worked with Tech. Sgt. Bryan Swift to make the plexiglass shield."



Swift is an aircraft structural maintenance craftsman assigned to the 130th Maintenance Group.



"I made the shield out of Lexan plastic," Swift said. "Then, we collaborated on how to modify the frame of the face shield to make it function better."



After finding that the design did not offer protection from all angles, they went back to the drawing board and completed a redesign.



"We discovered that the shield stuck out too far on the sides and didn't offer great protection from those angles," said Pasel. "I loaded the file in a program and began redesigning it to allow for a better fit with the shield."



After developing a working prototype, Pasel sent it off the design to a network of higher education institutions in the state who can mass-produce the halo for the face shield.



By next week, production is expected to ramp up from the 80 pieces already printed.



The CDC recently laid out guidelines for medical professionals, allowing them to use items such as bandanas in extreme shortages when dealing with patients. At the same time, President Donald Trump has ordered General Motors to produce ventilators.



Pasel hopes his contributions help ease the PPE shortage in the area.



"Any impact that we can have to help our state and nation cope with this pandemic is worth every ounce of effort we put into it," said Pasel. "I am honored to be in a position where I can use the knowledge, skills, and resources provided to me through my career in the National Guard to help our local community, our state, and our nation."



Swift added, "So far during this pandemic, my family and I have been affected just like most people. We've had to cancel birthdays and shuffle around our schedules to accommodate child care, my wife's graduate school obligations, and my upcoming deployment. But, despite everything that is going on, we're doing well and I’m just happy to that we're doing our part to mitigate this virus."