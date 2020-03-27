Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical staff combats COVID-19

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Education and working together is a vital resource in sustaining healthy and safe Airmen, families and communities during uncertain times.

    To help, the 355th Medical Group public health, flight medicine, operational medicine and bio-environmental flights joined forces to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019.

    The medical staff educates and keeps the Davis-Monthan team informed in order to provide the best medical care and support possible to help alleviate COVID-19 concerns.

    “We all have a similar mission, and we are motivated on doing it,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachael Totaro, 355th Operational Readiness Medical Squadron Public Health flight chief.

    To mitigate the spread, the medical staff pushed out information weeks in advance, added a screening process for medical facilities entrance and stood up a COVID-19 hotline for questions and concerns.

    “Our team has been really working hard together to make what capabilities we have happen,” said Capt. Rachel Myers, 355th ORMS flight medicine chief. “We are happy to be able to help and take care of our Airmen and their families.”

    Airmen and staff members dedicate long hours each day in response to combat the disease. The training, to be mission-ready at a moment’s notice, Davis-Monthan Airmen receive is important in executing the mission safely at all times and for times like these.

    “I’m not at all surprised how well they’re doing and how well they have executed,” said Totaro. “I’m proud of my team, and I get excited watching them perform.”

    For more information on Davis-Monthan and COVID-19, please use the list of resources below.

    COVID-19 hotline: 520-228-1904
    Davis-Monthan AFB COVID-19 Information: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/
    Davis-Monthan AFB Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB/

    • LEAVE A COMMENT