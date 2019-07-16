Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technology and Equipment Showcase

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2019

    Story by John Martinez 

    Army Futures Command

    Experts from the Army’s Program Executive Offices and eight Army Futures Command cross-functional teams showcase technology and equipment at the Spates Community Center on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, July 16, 2019. AFC will reach Full Operational Capability by July 31, 2019, with more than 24,000 people around the world assigned to the organization dedicated to modernizing the nation’s army to provide warfighters what they’ll need to dominate a future battlefield. (U.S. Army photos by Mr. John G. Martinez)

