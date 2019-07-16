Technology and Equipment Showcase

Photo By John Martinez | Experts from the Army’s Program Executive Offices and eight Army Futures Command...... read more read more

Photo By John Martinez | Experts from the Army’s Program Executive Offices and eight Army Futures Command cross-functional teams showcase technology and equipment at the Spates Community Center on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, July 16, 2019. AFC will reach Full Operational Capability by July 31, 2019, with more than 24,000 people around the world assigned to the organization dedicated to modernizing the nation’s army to provide warfighters what they’ll need to dominate a future battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. John G. Martinez) see less | View Image Page