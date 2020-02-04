TSC Commanding Officer Signs SAAPM Proclamation

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 2, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 2, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation April 2. This month's theme "Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission" makes it clear that the command will not tolerate crimes of sexual assault. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer signed a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation April 2.



The purpose of the proclamation is to make it clear that TSC does not tolerate crimes such as sexual assault and to dedicate the month of April to bringing awareness about sexual assault and how to prevent it.



"This year’s theme is ‘Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission!’ It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that this is not just an event that we recognize only in April, that this is a 24/7 and 365 day program to educate our Sailors to identify a bad situation, and become a proactive bystander," Dwyer said. "Sexual assault goes against the Navy’s ethos. Together, we can work to further reduce, with the goal to eliminate, sexual assault from our Navy. Our military is the most trusted institution in America and this crime must not threaten those who have volunteered to serve our great Country.”