Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TSC Commanding Officer Signs SAAPM Proclamation

    TSC Commanding Officer Signs SAAPM Proclamation

    Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 2, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Commanding...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    The Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer signed a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation April 2.

    The purpose of the proclamation is to make it clear that TSC does not tolerate crimes such as sexual assault and to dedicate the month of April to bringing awareness about sexual assault and how to prevent it.

    "This year’s theme is ‘Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission!’ It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that this is not just an event that we recognize only in April, that this is a 24/7 and 365 day program to educate our Sailors to identify a bad situation, and become a proactive bystander," Dwyer said. "Sexual assault goes against the Navy’s ethos. Together, we can work to further reduce, with the goal to eliminate, sexual assault from our Navy. Our military is the most trusted institution in America and this crime must not threaten those who have volunteered to serve our great Country.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 10:08
    Story ID: 366418
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSC Commanding Officer Signs SAAPM Proclamation, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TSC
    Great Lakes
    Training Support Center Great Lakes
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT