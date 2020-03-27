Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING 23rd WMD-CST PPE training

    Photo By Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel | Staff Sgt. Akeem Greenidge, survey team chief of the 23rd Weapons of Mass Destruction...... read more read more

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.27.2020

    Story by Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard 23rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team conducted donning and doffing training of Personal Protective Equipment per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, at the Charles Howard Hospital, March 27, 2020.

    Instructors Maj. David Ginn, physician A\assistant, and Staff Sgt. Akeem Greenidge, survey team chief, demonstrated the most effective way to use a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, latex gloves, face shield, N95 face mask, surgical apron, and TYVEK suit. “This is not something new, these are the same precautions met if you are dealing with someone who has Tuberculosis,” said Ginn.

    Guidance on the types of emergency protective measures was expounded to mitigate risk to individuals. “It is better to use soap and water instead of hand sanitizer because you receive mechanical decontamination,” said Ginn. “The TYVEK suit is preferred for a high level of protection and more restrictive and expensive. As per the CDC, there is no recommendation or guidance that you need to wear booties while suited in this gown.”

    As VING takes proactive steps to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we stand ready to take every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of our Guardsmen and the community are met.

    This work, VING 23rd WMD-CST PPE training, by SGT Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

