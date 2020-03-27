VING 23rd WMD-CST PPE training

Photo By Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel | Staff Sgt. Akeem Greenidge, survey team chief of the 23rd Weapons of Mass Destruction...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel | Staff Sgt. Akeem Greenidge, survey team chief of the 23rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, conducting a fit check of the N95 mask, during a training with the Virgin Islands Department of Health and VI National Guardsmen on orders to support Territorial Active Duty, March 27, 2020. In support of the VIDOH, VING stands ready to take every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of the people of the Virgin Islands is secured. see less | View Image Page

Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard 23rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team conducted donning and doffing training of Personal Protective Equipment per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, at the Charles Howard Hospital, March 27, 2020.



Instructors Maj. David Ginn, physician A\assistant, and Staff Sgt. Akeem Greenidge, survey team chief, demonstrated the most effective way to use a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, latex gloves, face shield, N95 face mask, surgical apron, and TYVEK suit. “This is not something new, these are the same precautions met if you are dealing with someone who has Tuberculosis,” said Ginn.



Guidance on the types of emergency protective measures was expounded to mitigate risk to individuals. “It is better to use soap and water instead of hand sanitizer because you receive mechanical decontamination,” said Ginn. “The TYVEK suit is preferred for a high level of protection and more restrictive and expensive. As per the CDC, there is no recommendation or guidance that you need to wear booties while suited in this gown.”



As VING takes proactive steps to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we stand ready to take every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of our Guardsmen and the community are met.