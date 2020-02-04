ANAD named critical infrastructure

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.



A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis.



The CDC urges everyone to practice precautionary measures, which reduce the risk of spreading infection. These include:



• Frequent hand washing for a minimum of 20 seconds; ensure every part of the hands and wrists are clean.



• Disinfection of common areas and shared items.



• Avoid close contact – maintain a minimum distance of six-feet from others, when possible.



• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.



• Stay home if you are sick.



The Department of Homeland Security named the entire Defense Industrial Base Sector, which includes Anniston Army Depot, a critical infrastructure industry.



Therefore, at ANAD, workdays so far appear normal. Most employees continue to report to their work sites to perform work necessary to maintain Army readiness and protect the war fighters on the front lines.



“We are maintaining the supply and maintenance chains that ensure the readiness of our Army as they are called to defend our Nation and support the COVID-19 response,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel Mitchell, commanding general for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command. “But, in order to do this vital mission, we must remain safe and well, just like other essential providers.”



Last week, during an address to the workforce, ANAD Deputy to the Commander Tommy Carlisle empowered supervisors throughout the installation to review processes and procedures in their areas of responsibility.



“Look at your work areas, look at your shops, see where you have two-man jobs which can be mitigated. Make the determination if those processes need to proceed or if you need to make changes,” said Carlisle.



At midday on April 1, there were 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.



According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 7,774 Alabamians had been tested throughout the state, as of Tuesday.



1,000 individuals have tested positive and, as of March 31, there have been 17 deaths in the state.



ANAD Commander Col. Marvin Walker encourages employees to continue to follow the CDC guidelines and asks those who should remain at home due to illness or pre-existing conditions to follow proper leave protocols.



“The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our priority,” said Walker, urging employees to embrace social distancing. “An aggressive mindset is needed to limit the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, stay home. We have to depend on each other to get through this.”



For parents whose children remain out of school for the duration of the school year, ANAD has extended an opportunity for flexible work schedules. Additionally, the Child Development Center has a limited number openings for children up to the fifth grade.



Child and Youth Services can be contacted at 256-235-6273 or visit Parent Central at Bldg. 220.



“We’ve all been through tough times and I’m sure we’ll come through this one as a team and we will be stronger for it,” said Mitchell. “Your leadership is very proud of you because of what you do for your Army and nation in normal times and in times of crisis.”

