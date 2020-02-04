Coping with drug, alcohol use while isolated

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are in a state of isolation or limited communication with friends, family and coworkers.



Uncertainty sometimes causes stress, anxiety and/or depression.



Some people handle these mental issues through drinking and using drugs.



Alcohol and drug use is a coping strategy that does more harm than good.



I have seen these coping skills in Veterans suffering from PTSD; they drink or use drugs when the stressor is present.



It may work, but only temporarily.



In the long run, the drinking and drug use are more problematic.



In treatment, I teach addicts and alcoholics more beneficial coping skills, which are not harmful to their long-term health and employment, such as:



• Using relaxation strategies



• Occupying your time with alternatives to drinking or using drugs, such as spending time with your family or children.



• Finding a new hobby, such as assembling model cars, planes or tanks.



• Learning new things, such as how to play an instrument.



• Reading a book and discussing the content with family and friends.



• Spending needed time with your spouse and/or children.



For those who are teleworking and have a history of drug or alcohol use, it may be tempting to use illegal drugs or overindulge in the use of alcohol.



When teleworking, you are on official duty and can be recalled to perform official tasks. Will you be ready to respond? In an emergency, can you safely operate a vehicle? Can you execute your official duties?



In accordance with AMC 600-17 (f), employees are bound by Department of Defense, Army and Army Materiel Command standards of conduct and ethics while working at alternate work sites.



All standards governing ethical behavior remain in effect, regardless of where or when work is performed.



AMC Memorandum 600-17 requires you to be at your worksite during the scheduled workday.



If the employee is recalled to their regular work site, the employee must report as soon as possible, but no later than two hours from the time of the recall.



Besides not being able to respond to work requirements, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says, “…excessive alcohol use can increase a person’s risk of stroke, liver cirrhosis, alcoholic hepatitis, cancer, as well as other health conditions.”



Boredom is not our friend when we must isolate. Remember, it is okay to be alone, but it is not okay to be lonely.



If you need help coping with stress, loneliness, anxiety, depression or any other mental stressor, contact the Employee Assistance Program at the Community Counseling Center in Bldg. 94 and speak with one of the counselors.

