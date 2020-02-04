The Rookie

Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza | His military career is only weeks-old. California Army National Guardsman Pfc....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza | His military career is only weeks-old. California Army National Guardsman Pfc. Muhammad Fayzan Izhar moves a pallet of food at a Sacramento food bank in response to Cal Guard’s COVID-19 humanitarian assistance. This mission is particularly unique for Izhar since he’s donning a U.S. Army uniform for a very short time. A traditional National Guardsman, Izhar completed his initial entry training in February and is quickly thrown into the much-needed fight to help stop the novel coronavirus spread. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza) see less | View Image Page

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. Army Pfc. Muhammad Fayzan Izhar is so new to the California Army National Guard, some Soldiers in his unit don’t know who he is.



He’s fresh off U.S. Army initial training and his uniform is months-old. His total military service is weeks-old. Izhar is so new, he hasn’t saluted at least a dozen Cal Guard officers yet.



But the Pakistan-decent Soldier’s career is off to a critical start. These past few weeks, Izhar has been one of Cal Guard’s much-needed warriors who are assisting the Northern California community in the COVID-19 pandemic. Since mid-March, Izhar’s battleground is a Sacramento food bank. He’s got a diverse warehouse role, where he’s either packing boxes, moving pallets, monitoring inventory and even loading/unloading delivery trucks.



“I have learned and experienced the feeling of satisfaction being a part of National Guard in the COVID-19 fight,” said the 25-year-old Izhar. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is that with the help of God, organizations like the National Guard and amazing people all around the world that are helping in our fight with this vicious virus, we are impregnable.”



He’s a traditional National Guardsman but has yet to perform a unit training assembly, commonly known as “weekend duty.” This COVID-19 mission is his introduction to real-world humanitarian assistance. Izhar accepts it. He thanks his new leadership and his fellow Soldiers for the harsh awakening.



“Being a brand new member to our unit, there are some key things Izhar will need to understand. First is his role in the unit and task force,” said 1st Lt. Jason Saldana, commander, 184th Engineer Detachment, 115th Regional Support Group. “This will come slowly as we give him assignments and see how the unit as a whole works together. Next will be his development. By attending training events, drills, and annual trainings he will see what will be expected of him as his career progresses.”



Izhar moved to the United States in 2017. He’s studying architecture at a Kentfield, California, college. Out of uniform, Izhar is a sales consultant at a popular San Raphael, California, electronics store.



As with most everyone in today’s COVID-19 era, Izhar’s personal life is altered. He’s a Soldier first, at least for now. He’s quickly realizing the “team concept” his unit promotes as Izhar continues his Cal Guard humanitarian mission.



“It did not take long into the mission when we were first sent out to the food bank, that Izhar first-hand saw what a huge impact the National Guard has within the community,” Saldana said. “Many Soldiers such as Izhar rose to the challenge of warehouse operations and quickly flourished.”



“My expectations about myself, my unit and Cal Guard during this COVID-19 remains highly optimistic as we dive deep to alleviate this undesirable situation,” said Izhar. “Even though we are really unfortunate to face this unprecedented epidemic, I cannot express how exultant I am to be part of the humanitarian support to my community and to this nation.”



The California Guard has been activated for almost three weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout California, Army and Air Guardsmen have packed almost two million meals at nearly a dozen food banks. Izhar explained this is a proud moment in his early military career, given the critical COVID-19 circumstances that face the world.



“The main priority of coming here was to get an education and also give back to the community. I found the California National Guard as the best choice to pursue and help my community in unprecedented situations,” Izhar concluded.