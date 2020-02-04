Organizers think this is the perfect month for Alcohol Awareness

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program coordinators think it is perfect timing to bring attention to the matter.



Soldiers, civilian employees and their families are spending more time at home because of COVID-19 related regulations from the host nation and by General Order No. 1 imposed by Senior Responsible Officer Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan.



“I believe people will be spending more time at home and practicing social distancing because of restrictions, and that may allow people to think a few drinks are not bad,” said Timothy Jones, USAG RP Employee Assistance Program counselor. “They may think, ‘I am not going anywhere, I am not driving, so I will not get a DUI,’ however other issues could arise and lead to alcohol-related incidents.”



Alcohol Awareness Month is observed to help increase awareness of alcohol-related incidents in society, according to Jones. The term is broad on purpose. It entails more than just driving under the influence or alcohol offenses. Jones said it’s also meant for everyone to consider their entire intake of alcohol.



“Other examples are altercations, falling and injuring themselves, and cooking and leaving food unattended leading to a house fire,” Jones said.



“According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually,” said Velia Bravo-Johnson, USAG RP ASAP specialist. “That makes alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States after tobacco, and the second is poor diet and physical inactivity.”



For those looking for help, ASAP offers a two-day educational and motivational class which focuses on adverse effects and consequences of alcohol and drug choices, according to Johnson. However, those classes are on hold while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Those wanting to take part in that class can call and be placed on the list for when the class is available again.



EAP assistance is still available by calling 0162-774-2906 or 0162-251-8567. The Employee Assistance Program is available for all Army civilian employees, spouses, retirees and their family members 18 and older.

