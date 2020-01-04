USS Mustin Chief Petty Officers Host 127th Birthday Celebration

SEA OF JAPAN – One hundred and twenty seven years after its establishment, Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) hosted a ceremony to honor and celebrate the establishment of the chief petty officer ranks April 1.

Donning freshly creased khakis, inky-black polished shoes and the signature chief’s cover, the Mustin’s Chiefs Mess assembled together to commence the ceremony. Shared among all the members of the Chief’s Mess was the distinguished fouled golden anchors worn on their collars, signifying their rank as a chief.

“The anchors that we wear are fouled for a reason,” said Command Master Chief Troy Bojorquiz, senior enlisted leader for Mustin. “There is not a Sailor who wears them who has not been through some rough seas in their time in the Navy. They show the younger generation of Sailors that we will be the ones to provide guidance on how to weather the storm, today and tomorrow.”

Established on April 1, 1893, the term chief petty officer encompasses three naval ranks: chief petty officer, senior chief petty officer, and master chief petty officer. As stated in the United States Navy Chief Petty Officers Creed, the chief petty officer is a “fountain of wisdom, the ambassador of good will, the authority in personal relations as well as in technical problems.”

Holding the rank of Chief Petty Officer before his commissioning, Commander Todd Penrod, commanding officer of the Mustin, concluded the ceremony saying: “Chiefs, you support our young sailors and our older sailors. You support our young officers and our older officers. For all your hard work and dedication, I say thank you.”

Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s largest principal force.

