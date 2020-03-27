Contracting serves strategic role in response to COVID-19

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 27, 2020) -- Uniformed and civilian contracting professionals from across the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are serving a vital role in the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.



Actively directing efforts in support of the Army’s response are the MICC Field Directorate Office and MICC Army North Contracting Support Cell, both at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, that have integrated efforts with multiple commands across the service.



“As the health protection of our workforce remains my top priority, so too is the Army’s efforts to meet the call by our president and the nation to take action in preventing the spread of the virus and addressing the needs of our communities impacted by this crisis,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the MICC commanding general.



With the designation of Army North as the lead service for contracting coordination, FDO-Fort Sam Houston along with personnel support from Army Contracting Command’s 410th CSB at JBSA-San Antonio is coordinating contracting support being carried out by multiple battalions subordinate to the MICC. The 902nd Contracting Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, is supporting the combat support hospital mission in the Seattle area being carried out by the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and 4th ESC. The 900th CBN from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is providing contract support for a similar mission by the 3rd ESC in New York City. Soldiers from the 918th CBN at Fort Carson, Colorado, and 922nd CBN at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are also supporting missions on the country’s northern and southern borders.



Among those supporting the MICC effort is Capt. Brittney Jackson, a contract specialist with the 902nd CBN's 676th Contracting Team, who is in Montana conducting research and analysis to identify potential contractors.



"I'm researching restaurants and hotels to ensure they have the capability and capacity to support Soldiers assigned to assist measures limiting non-essential travel," she said. "We need to ensure they have the essential rooms and food supplies to sustain the mission."



MICC contracting officers are also playing a critical role in helping administer contracts being executed under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program in support of the Army Sustainment Command to establish logistics support areas at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Bragg. Additional mission requirements led by the MICC’s FDO-Fort Eustis office in Virginia are supporting basic training graduates before moving to advanced initial training locations.



As contract requirements continue to evolve daily, the MICC commanding general said her command stands ready.



“Historically, our professionals MICC-wide have responded to a number of crises with great success,” Beeler said. “Whether in support of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa or to requests for assistance by our civil authorities for hurricane relief, we've put forth our best and will continue to do so in this crisis.”



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

