NSA Washington’s Fleet and Family Support Center to Provide Webinars During COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (NNS) – Naval Support Activity Washington’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) is offering online webinars on how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, starting April 1.



Helping Children Navigate the Coronavirus was offered April 1 and is scheduled again April 15. How to Manage Anxiety and Stress will be offered April 2 and 21, and suicide prevention training will be offered April 13 and April 23. The webinars are open to service members, families and civilian government employees.



“The webinar idea has been part of our vision for quite some time now,” said Andrew Freed, Work and Family Life supervisor for FFSC. “As we began to telework due to COVID-19, we really saw the need arise for this kind of training. There were several webinars that we felt were pertinent to service members and their families at this time, and we developed those immediately.”



“The biggest impact this is going to have is providing flexibility to our families. With these webinars, they can log in from the convenience of their home and participate. In the very near future, we’re going to launch two more,” said Freed.



The webinars being offered now were designed to deal with specific challenges all families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The first webinar is really about family dynamics,” said Martha Karandy, life skill facilitator for FFSC. “It focuses on how to talk to children about the virus, how to explain them missing birthday parties and graduations, and how to homeschool, and activities for the whole family. The second topic is about the anxiety and stress we’re all feeling. It’s everywhere and it’s effecting every family. The third training is general military training. I didn’t want to go through this time without suicide prevention training and giving service members someone to reach out to. “



The webinars will allow people to participate via voice and text chat. People can also call in and communicate that way.



“It’s a virtual training that’s very interactive. There are chat boxes, we do polls, you can comment through your computer speaker or through the phone. We may ask something like, ‘How many of you have seen stress in your family go up in the last week?’ There’s a tool where you can virtually raise your hand. There are lots of mechanisms in place where people can feel very involved,” said Karandy.



To register for the interactive webinars, visit www.navymwrwashington.com/registration-form or log into the classroom a few minutes before the scheduled start time at http://ffr-learn.adobeconnect.com/nsawfleetandfamilyvirtualtrainings.



For more news from Naval District Washington, visit www.navy.mil/local/ndw/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:48 Story ID: 366357 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Washington’s Fleet and Family Support Center to Provide Webinars During COVID-19 Pandemic, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.