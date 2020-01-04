Keller continues medical services while under HPCON Charlie

Courtesy Photo | When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces (see graphic above), and call the pharmacy again to have a hospital representative bring your medications out to you. see less | View Image Page

By Robert Lanier

KACH Public Affairs Specialist



Keller Army Community Hospital is taking several steps to reduce community exposure and better serve our patients as the health protection condition on West Point has been elevated.



What this means is that many visits will be done virtually/telephonically, with the exception of a small number of appointments that may require a patient to see a provider face-to-face. This situation is not permanent and the hospital will résumé normal operations when the situation allows.



‘Virtual/Telephonic’ methods of medical assistance/care, include:



• Keller Army Community Hospital Appointment Center can enter a ‘telephone consult request’ for a nurse to contact you and they can book you a ‘telephone appointment’ with a healthcare provider.



You will still be able to pick up new and refilled prescriptions using the drive up format. You can complete lab orders and imaging, if your provider deems it necessary.



The Keller appointment center is available from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the phone numbers are 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907.



• TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging (SM) is a robust messaging capability which allows you to securely communicate with your health care team. To log-in to TRICARE online, go to https://www.tricareonline.com or https://www.tolsecuremessaging.com.



• The Military Health System’s Nurse Advice Line (NAL) offers evidence-based health care advice from a registered nurse, 24 hours a day/7 days a week, by phone, web chat or video chat. This service is available to beneficiaries worldwide (not just U.S. servicemembers) wherever there is an established military treatment facility. This is the best option if you need after-hours medical information.



All TRICARE beneficiaries can use the NAL. Beneficiaries can access the NAL at https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/home. Additionally, you can call 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273)—in the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico—and selecting Option 1 to speak to a nurse.



Additionally, Keller Army Community Hospital’s Pharmacy will provide ‘over-the-counter’ “Cold Packs” to beneficiaries living on West Point, who are exhibiting cold symptoms. Receipt of the cold packs will be a drive-up format. The pharmacy is also utilizing a drive up pick-up option for refills.



Pharmacy external patients car-service (two easy steps):



Call the pharmacy prior to arriving to have us begin filling your medications. Call 845-938-2271/6199/3812. We will coordinate a time for you to come pick up your medication within approximately two hours.



When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces (see graphic above), and call the pharmacy again to have a hospital representative bring your medications out to you.

Additional information on this service can be found on the Keller Facebook page —note titled, “Keller provides ‘in-car’ Pharmacy Dispensing.”



Access to Keller has Temporarily Changed



If you have a known or potential exposure to COVID-19, or traveled outside the United States in the past 14 days, Go to the emergency room ambulance bay, press the doorbell and wait for the medic to come outside to you.



If you are going to Keller Army Community Hospital for an appointment, not seeking emergency care/not going to the ER, please use the hospital main entrance. Allgood clinic is not available for entry/exit.



Per DOD COVID-19 practice management guidelines, effective March 23, visitors who are not seeking care, and are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should refrain from entering the facility.



We thank you and appreciate your use of alternative methods of health care as team West Point continues our COVID-19 response.