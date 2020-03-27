Indiana National Guard helps feed local community in need during COVID-19 response

Photo By Cpl. Hannah Clifton | Sgt. Morgan T. Hardin, logistics non-commissioned officer for Company A 1 Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Hannah Clifton | Sgt. Morgan T. Hardin, logistics non-commissioned officer for Company A 1 Battalion 293 Infantry Regiment, helps load fresh fruit into cars waiting in Community Harvest Food Bank’s drive-thru in Fort Wayne, Ind. on March 28, 2020. Community Harvest Food Bank and the Indiana National Guard are working to help meet the needs of Hoosiers struggling to feed their families due to the COVID-19 crisis. see less | View Image Page

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana National Guardsmen assisted volunteers and faculty at Community Harvest Food Bank here March 27 and 28 to help meet the needs and feed local families. This mission was part of an ongoing state-wide food pantry mission to assist Hoosier families across the state during the COVID-19 crisis response.

After getting a call late Thursday, soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment and their recruiting and retention battalion arrived early the following morning to help Community Harvest Food Bank. The facility was operating with fifty percent less staff as precautionary measures to ensure the safety of at-risk faculty. Soldiers helped box, pack and stage dry and canned goods to be shipped to rural communities surrounding Fort Wayne.

Guardsmen, local police, Community Harvest staff and volunteers braved the frigid rain Saturday to load boxes of food into the vehicles of hundreds of families, no questions asked, who passed through a drive-through set up. This set up allowed everyone involved to practice social distancing and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Holcomb.

“It’s about the community coming together,” said Carmen Cumberland, Executive President of Community Harvest Food Bank. “Having the staff available to pack those boxes, distribute those boxes, I can’t say thank you enough.”

While the public may be more familiar with military operations that take place overseas, missions that serve the local community are just as important to the Indiana National Guard and play a huge factor in why many soldiers choose to enlist in the National Guard.

“We get to help our state, we get to help our communities, and that is what the National Guard is all about,” said Sgt. Morgan T. Hardin, logistics non-commissioned officer for Company A, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment. “That is why I wear this uniform every day, so I can help someone else. So, to finally be able to do that is amazing.”

Hardin also recognized the Community Harvest staff for their hard work and dedication to feeding families in and around Fort Wayne every day.

Benefits of the National Guard’s mobilization in the state’s response to COVID-19 span beyond the community members receiving aide. Many part-time service members who hold full-time civilian jobs had their civilian employment put on hold or terminated due to the pandemic. Responding to the humanitarian needs of their fellow Hoosiers provides income to purpose to soldiers who would otherwise be unemployed. Guardsmen get to care for their communities, while their communities take care of them.

“Our guys were very motivated to help Americans here in the community that we live in and the communities that we have been supported by when we have been overseas,” Cpt. Eric Bolin, 1st Battalion 293rd Infantry Regiment training officer. “It is the people of Indiana that support us and our families when we are gone. So, it is a great feeling to be able to give back to them in a time of need.”