Woodbridge, Va. Native Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Lt. j.g. Latasha Rivers, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, is a supply officer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti who works as the contract specialist in the acquisition branch of the public works department. She is the contract administrator who oversees the base operation service contract. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Rivers, a 2005 graduate of Woodbridge High School and 2010 graduate of Georgia Mason University, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Woodbridge.



“As part of my school’s track team, I learned how to be a team player,” Rivers said. “I also learned a lot about leadership from the good teachers and mentors who took the time to make sure we were doing everything right—and my parents were part of that, too, of course.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. j.g. Rivers.”



Rivers plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Rivers is most proud of being able to bring her civilian skills to the Navy.



“Even though I haven’t been in the Navy very long and everything is new to me, I’m thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to bring the lessons I learned in the civilian world into the Navy,” said Rivers.

Rivers comes from a history of military service. Her parents are both Army veterans while her grandfather and uncle are Navy veterans. However, she is the first officer in her family.



“It makes me feel excited to following in their footsteps, and I have big shoes to fill,” Rivers said. “But at the end of the day, I have a great support system.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Rivers and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“My favorite part of being in the Navy is being able to give back,” Rivers said. “I really feel that I’m contributing to the Navy overall and I can’t wait to see what is going to come in the future.”

