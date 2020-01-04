Santa Barbara, Calif. Native Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman Second Class Venessa Hernandez, a native of Santa Barbara, California, is the executive assistant to the commanding officer, executive officer, and command master chief at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Hernandez, a 1996 graduate of Dos Pueblos Senior High School, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Santa Barbara.



“Where I grew up was a very relaxed location,” Hernandez said. “So I learned how to stay come during stressful situations, which has helped me in the Navy. My mom was tough and taught me to stay tough and how to be able to deal with and accept any situation that comes along.”

According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Petty Officer Hernandez.”



Hernandez plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Hernandez is most proud of her time serving on a ship.



“During that time, I was a cryptologic technician (collection), so it was a very interesting job and I knew I was helping the Navy in a big way,” said Hernandez.



Hernandez is the first in her family to join the military. As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hernandez and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“My favorite part about being in the Navy is being able to travel and being around people of every background,” Hernandez said. “I also have the opportunity to do different jobs and that makes it even more fun.”

