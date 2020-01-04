Marysville, Wash. Native Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Hunter, a native of Marysville, Washington, is the command paralegal and religious ministries department leading chief petty officer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Hunter, a 1981 graduate of Marysville High School, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Marysville.



“I was active in the 4-H Club where I learned work ethic, patience, and diplomacy,” Hunter said.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Chief Hunter.”



Hunter plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Hunter is most proud of being pinned chief petty officer in 2018.



“Making chief was a lifelong accomplishment and was something I definitely wanted to achieve before I left the Navy,” said Hunter. “I had a 15 year break in service, so I wasn’t sure if I’d make it, but with hard work and dedication, I was selected.”



Hunter comes from a history of military service. Her father and sister are Army veterans and her uncles are Navy veterans.



“I definitely have pride in our family for serving our country,” Hunter said. “It’s an honor to be able to give back to our country.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hunter and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The camaraderie with other service members and the fellowship of the Chiefs Mess are my favorite part about being in the Navy,” Hunter said. “It’s like an extended family. They are my brothers and sisters. I also love my JAG (judge advocate general) corps—I’ve worked for such fantastic JAGs.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:47 Story ID: 366324 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WA, US