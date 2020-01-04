Michigan National Guard supports Michigan’s COVID-19 response with aid for FEMA medical station

DETROIT – Approximately 20 members of the Michigan National Guard will assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with logistics support to establish a Federal Medical Station (FMS) at TCF Center, March 31 – April 1.



Michigan National Guard members will augment FEMA, assisting with inventory of equipment and supplies as the FMS is established as an ad hoc site to receive COVID-19 cases during a period of surge demand. The FMS received by the State of Michigan supports the 1,000-bed alternate care site being established at the TCF Center in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



“The State of Michigan is thankful for the sustaining presence of the men and women of the Michigan National Guard as we continue our work to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The National Guard is a team of dedicated Michigan citizens invested as partners in navigating challenges that face our communities like COVID-19.”



“The decision to use the TCF Center for the Federal Medical Station is absolutely necessary to protect the health of the residents of Michigan,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “I fully support the Governor’s leadership on this initiative.”



On March 30, President Trump authorized the use of Michigan National Guard members under Title 32, United States Code, section 502(f), granting Governor Whitmer’s request for a formal Mission Assignment (MA) to allocate and order up to 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard for up to 90 days to perform humanitarian missions across the state, such as helping run mobile screening facilities, distributing food and medical supplies, ensuring resiliency of supply lines and disinfecting public spaces.



“Today’s Michigan National Guard, with its two readiness centers and more than 300 members that reside in the city limits, is a proud member of the community,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Michigan National Guard stands ready to support Detroit in its fight against COVID-19.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:39 Story ID: 366319 Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard supports Michigan’s COVID-19 response with aid for FEMA medical station, by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.