39th ABW changes HPCON level amid COVID-19 pandemic

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey -- To combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of Defense, the Air Force and local communities, the Secretary of Defense directed all Air Force installations to move to Health Protection Condition Charlie on March 26, 2020. HPCON Charlie measures include the following actions:



- Continue essential missions with minimum required manning. Installation operations will be commensurate with federal, state and local guidelines; the installation commander has delegated to squadron commanders the duty to determine their unit’s essential missions and required manning in coordination with mission partners. Consider issuing documentation as proof for personnel who require movement to and from the base in support of essential missions.



- Maximize telework - only conduct in-person mission essential meetings that require the fewest personnel.



- Adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items).



- Implement social distancing (limit in-person meetings, socials and mass gatherings).



Some of the measures being taken at Incirlik AB are as follows:



- Eateries are strictly take-out/delivery only and all social meeting places, including base fitness centers and pool are closed.



- AAFES concessionaries (Hertz, the barber shop, carpet shop…etc.) with the exception of BaseFix will be closed.



- Shoppette hours are now 0700-1900.



- Modifications to entrances/exits for many facilities.



Currently, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on this installation. If you develop flu-like symptoms with fever and cough or shortness of breath and may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19 or had recent travel to areas considered high-risk, notify your leadership and contact your health care provider before visiting medical facilities to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting. For more information, visit https://www.incirlik.af.mil/COVID-19-INFO/ or https://www.facebook.com/39ABW/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2020 09:52 Story ID: 366314 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW changes HPCON level amid COVID-19 pandemic, by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.