IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains Navy Information Systems Technicians

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician (IT) 1st Class Marquis Perkins, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Following graduation from high school in 2008, Perkins enlisted in the United States Navy. After completing basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, he reported to IWTC Corry Station for IT “A” School. Following his graduation from IT “A” School, he reported to his first duty station at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) in Hawaii. Following his initial tour at NCTAMS PAC, he reported aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and successfully completed a deployment. Perkins also served aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).



After a successful tour aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, he transferred to IWTC Virginia Beach in February 2018. He currently serves as the Theater Battle Management Core System (TBMCS) course supervisor and as an instructor for Naval Tactical Command Support System (NCTSS). As course supervisor, he is responsible for the overall execution of his course and the well-being of the students and instructors under his charge. In his current position as an instructor, he is responsible for preparing tomorrow’s ITs with the concepts, processes, basic knowledge and skills necessary to perform TBCMS and NTCSS system administration.



During his time onboard IWTC Virginia Beach, Perkins has provided 820 hours of top-notch instruction to 82 students. In 2018, through his hard work and steadfast duty as an exemplary instructor, he was recognized as the Junior Enlisted Instructor of the Quarter.



“I love being an instructor! While it can be a thankless job at times, I get a lot of joy out of making a difference in the Navy,” said Perkins. “It’s rewarding knowing that I am able to contribute to the future of the Navy in a way not many people get the opportunity to.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



