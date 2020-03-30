Stockton, Calif. Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Petty Officer Second Class Mequila Murarik, a native of Stockton, Calif. is a master-at-arms in charge of the kennel training program for military working dogs (MWD) and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, for the week of March 30, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Murarik and congratulate her on her nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Murarik exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Murarik, a 2015 graduate of Lincoln High School, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Stockton.



“I credit a few people to my success, but my mother most of all, for the strength and independence she taught me,” said Murarik. “She is my greatest role model.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“We demand the highest standards from our sailors both professionally and personally,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Murarik is the epitome of these standards and her exemplary behavior is an example of how all military members should carry themselves every day as an ambassador of the United States of America at home and abroad.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Murarik is most proud of her growth with her MWD Tara.



“I am most proud of how far Tara and I have come since I was assigned to her in May 2019,” said Murarik. “It took a lot of teamwork and training knowledge to get her to where she is now, and a lot of extra hours working her, but it was so worth it in the end.”



Murarik comes from a history of military service and hopes to begin a family tradition.



“My grandfather served in the Army for two years, but I am currently the only member of my family serving,” Murarik said.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Murarik and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“I think being a dog handler in any branch is cool, but I think what makes being one in the Navy special is where we have the opportunities to work,” said Murarik. “I’m stationed in Spain but forward-deployed to Djibouti, and I have friends in Japan, Italy, Greece and other amazing places.”

