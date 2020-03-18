Faribault. Minn. Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Petty Officer Second Class Clifford Bentley, a native of Faribault, Minn. is a master-at-arms in charge of security training and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, March 18, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Bentley and congratulate his on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Bentley exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Bentley, a 1991 graduate of Faribault High School, credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Faribault.

“There are many life lessons along the way that helped with the decision to join the Navy,” Bentley said. “I talked to my wife about joining the Navy and all the benefits it will bring to my family.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“We demand the highest standards from our sailors both professionally and personally,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Bentley is the epitome of these standards and his exemplary behavior is an example of how all military members should carry themselves every day as an ambassador of the United States of America at home and abroad.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Bentley is most proud of raising a family.



“There is a lot of time spent away from my family to accomplish some of the goals and demands I have committed to,” said Bentley. “I know this sacrifice is one not only given by me but, is also one they have given.”



Bentley comes from a history of military service and hopes the tradition continues.



“My grandfather and nephew served in the Army, and my father served in the National Guard,” Bentley said. “I think I’ve always wanted to join an armed forces.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Bentley and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“During my time at Camp Lemonier, I have taken college courses such as EMT and criminal justice,” Bentley said. “Also, my family and I have been providing fostering services back home and I have helped support that while on deployment.”

