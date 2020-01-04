Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers, DOD civilians authorized extra 90 days for storage

    Eighth Army Logo

    Photo By Kenji Thuloweit | Eighth Army logo read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2020

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    All service members and DOD civilians are authorized up to 90 days of storage in transit, or SIT, at destination.

    Because of the stop movement order, all service members and DOD civilians are automatically authorized an additional 90 days of storage for a total of 180 days of SIT upon request. There are no financial charges incurred when using this entitlement.

    Service members and DOD civilians must contact their local Installation Transportation Office in Korea to request an additional 90 days of SIT.

    Installation Transportation Office POCs:

    Area I/II — Call DSN 315-722-2525 or e-mail george.n.carlson.civ@mail.mil.

    Area III — Call DSN 315-757-2528 or e-mail clarence.f.slawson.civ@mail.mil. You can also call DSN 315-756-3600 or e-mail chonghui.kum.ln@mail.mil.

    Area IV — Call DSN 315-763-4532 or e-mail michael.a.ferguson34.civ@mail.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 00:42
    Story ID: 366291
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, DOD civilians authorized extra 90 days for storage, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT