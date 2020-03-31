Advanced individual training troops transported to Fort Lee under stringent medical guidelines

Photo By Terrance Bell | A Fort Jackson, S.C., basic combat training graduate retrieves his duffel bags from a...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | A Fort Jackson, S.C., basic combat training graduate retrieves his duffel bags from a commercial bus as Sgt. 1st Class Jessy Kingrey looks on during new arrival processing at the 59th Ordnance Brigade’s Ordnance Resiliency and Training Center. He was one of 800 troops transported here to continue their initial entry training. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, they were placed on sterilized buses, seated in spaced-apart intervals, medically screened before departure and upon arrival, and accompanied by cadre members from Fort Jackson. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (March 31, 2020) -- More than 800 basic combat training troops arrived here March 31 under stringent preventative measures to protect them from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The troops -- who will continue their initial entry training here -- were transported to Fort Lee on sterilized buses, seated in spaced-apart intervals, medically screened before departure and upon arrival, and accompanied by cadre members from Fort Jackson.