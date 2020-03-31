FORT LEE, Va. (March 31, 2020) -- More than 800 basic combat training troops arrived here March 31 under stringent preventative measures to protect them from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The troops -- who will continue their initial entry training here -- were transported to Fort Lee on sterilized buses, seated in spaced-apart intervals, medically screened before departure and upon arrival, and accompanied by cadre members from Fort Jackson.
This work, Advanced individual training troops transported to Fort Lee under stringent medical guidelines, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
