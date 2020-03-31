Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced individual training troops transported to Fort Lee under stringent medical guidelines

    Photo By Terrance Bell | A Fort Jackson, S.C., basic combat training graduate retrieves his duffel bags from a...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (March 31, 2020) -- More than 800 basic combat training troops arrived here March 31 under stringent preventative measures to protect them from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The troops -- who will continue their initial entry training here -- were transported to Fort Lee on sterilized buses, seated in spaced-apart intervals, medically screened before departure and upon arrival, and accompanied by cadre members from Fort Jackson.

