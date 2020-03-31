Corps Reduces Staff, Hours at Allegheny River Locks 2, 3

PITTSBURGH – To minimize COVID-19 exposure to the Corps’ workforce and the public, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has reduced staffing and operating hours at two Allegheny River locks until further notice.



Locks 2 and 3 on the Allegheny River have reduced its 24-hour operations and will service river traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All other locks on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers will maintain normal operating hours.



Each facility will retain the proper staff necessary to ensure delivery of critical flood-risk and navigation missions. The Corps will continue supporting the movement of coal, fuels and other goods along rivers in the upper Ohio River Basin.



“Protecting the health and safety of the public and our employees is our highest priority,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.





District Contact Information



All general information questions should be directed to LRP.WebInquiries@usace.army.mil or call 412-395-7500.



For new regulatory permits and questions regarding the process, contact Regulatory.Permits@usace.army.mil.



For information regarding our recreation sites, visit https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2117233/corps-to-close-select-public-facilities-at-recreational-sites/.



For information regarding the district’s contracting opportunities, visit https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Portals/72/Public_BetaSAM_Tips_USACE_MAR2020.pdf.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



