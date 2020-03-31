Acting Secretary Modly visits USNS Mercy in Los Angeles

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalie Byers | 200331-N-ZZ513-1050 LOS ANGELES (March 31, 2020) – Acting Secretary of the Navy...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalie Byers | 200331-N-ZZ513-1050 LOS ANGELES (March 31, 2020) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly speaks across the brow with leadership of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) March 31. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalie M. Byers) see less | View Image Page

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) welcomed Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly in Los Angeles March 31 during its support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts.



“I would like to personally thank the men and women embarked aboard Mercy,” said Modly. “I’m proud of the hard work and agility they demonstrated to get the Mercy to Los Angeles and begin accepting patients almost immediately. The white hull and red cross of this ship have been a welcome sight around the world, standing at the forefront of our humanitarian mission. And now this great ship is serving our own people in this time of need, providing critical surge hospital capacity to the people of Los Angeles. This is just one of the many ways the Department of the Navy is responding to protect the American people in this time of need.”



While in Los Angeles, the ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults. This will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for those patients.



Mercy is a seagoing medical treatment facility that currently has personnel embarked for the Los Angeles mission, including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.



Mercy’s primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable, and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. Mercy's secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.



U.S. 3rd Fleet is operating as the Maritime Command Element, West, for U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH), under U.S. Northern Command for Defense Support of Civil Authorities in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead agency.



