Weathering COVID-19: mental resilience

PORTLAND, Ore.- In times of national crisis, it’s easy to become emotionally overwhelmed and forget to take your own mental health into consideration. The rapid onset of COVID-19 across the world has brought a multitude of financial and personal stresses for Airmen and their families.



On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, placed limitations on large scale gatherings and encouraged military members to telecommute whenever possible.



While social distancing is imperative to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it’s equally important to maintain social connections and ensure mental resilience during these trying times.



Heather Gauthier-Bell, Director of Psychological Health at the 142nd Fighter Wing, stresses the importance of maintaining mental resilience.



“It’s something that’s vital to everyone to be able to continue to do your day-to-day job and the overall mission,” said Gauthier-Bell, “without mental well-being everything else kind of just falls apart.”



At the forefront of mental resilience is practicing self-care.



“Make sure you’re doing some kind of exercise, eating well, and getting enough sleep,” said Gauthier-Bell.



By taking care of yourself, you limit the impacts that stress and isolation can place on your mental well-being.



Be sure to develop a strong time-management system. Much of the recent quarantine measures have drastically affected our daily routines and altered the way we connect with others and relax. Creating a schedule and making time to digitally connect with family members can go a long way in developing a sense of normalcy.



Technology can be an important tool in maintaining daily interactions with friends and family. Zoom, a popular video conferencing service, has become a popular way to bring friends and family into daily activities.



“People are getting creative,” said Gauthier-Bell, “I’ve seen people doing game nights over Zoom, and people doing tea or coffee over Zoom. A big piece of it is using technology that we have to stay connected and feel like you’re with people.”



Sometimes it can be as simple as finding a way to fill the time.



“Try to create a routine for yourself and your family,” said Gauthier-Bell, “A lot of people just don’t know what to do”.

Some positive ways you can fill the time include completing home projects, cleaning, reading, listening to podcasts, and limiting how much media you consume.



When the stress of the day seems to add up, taking a few moments for yourself can make all the difference. Practicing deep breaths, meditation, or just stepping outside for some fresh air can help you reset and refocus.



For those that feel overwhelmed with the current crisis, there are a variety of resources for Airmen and their families.



“I have a 24/7 cell-phone, I can FaceTime with people, use WhatsApp, I can text people, so people can utilize that,” said Gauthier-Bell.



In addition to wing resources, Airmen can also utilize Military OneSource and the Military Helpline to access various telehealth options.



Ms. Gauthier-Bell can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 971-201-5036.



Military OneSource can be reached at 1-800-342-9647, and the Military Helpline can be reached at 1-888-457-4838 or by texting “MIL1” to 839863

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2020 Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:52 Story ID: 366251 Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weathering COVID-19: mental resilience, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.