War Wagon’s All-Female Team Vital in COVID-19 Response

Story by Sgt. Leia Tascarini

107th MPAD



MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., – (March 31, 2020) – March is Women’s History Month and is observed annually, celebrating women who have made significant contributions to society. Celebrating Women’s History Month also acknowledges the contribution of women to the strengthening of international peace and security.



An all-female team, with the Florida National Guard’s 356th Quartermaster (War Wagon) Company, manages logistics for Hard Rock Stadium’s Community-Based Testing Site. Using Web Emergency Operations Center, they track all incoming and outgoing missions as well as all equipment on the grounds. The FLNG is responding to the COVID-19 virus by setting up CBTS’ where Soldiers from with varying backgrounds come to assist the community.



“We empower each other as women and build one another up; being on an all-female team is unique and rewarding.” said, Chief Warrant Officer Latania McCook, a supply systems technician. “We are honored to be here and without this team, the site would not have the supplies on hand to complete the mission.”



The Quartermaster Corps is the oldest logistical branch of the Army. The functions include general supply, petroleum and water, as well as others. The quartermaster mission is essential in day-to-day operations and is vital to the Soldiers conducting the specimen collection and supporting operations management. They are often behind the scenes getting supplies and executing distribution of those supplies to Soldiers.



“The Soldiers of War Wagon Company have executed the mission flawlessly.” said Cpt. Kenneth Dixon, the Hard Rock CTBS officer-in -charge. “I have worked with Chief Warrant Officer McCook and her team since 2018, they are the premier quartermaster company in Florida; no one else in the state can do what they as well as they do.”



McCook, Spc. Taquisha Hubbard, Spc. Francesca Chen-Shue, Pfc. Tyanna Harrison and Pfc. Monica Nieves continue to work daily to ensure the Soldiers of CTBS Hard Rock are supplied with personal protective equipment, water and other support items.



Along with supporting the Hard Rock CBTS mission, they also are sure to support each other as women in the military making a difference.



“The Army has empowered me not only as a female Soldier, but in my day to day life as well,” said Spc. Taquisha Hubbard, an automated logistical specialist. “Being a part of this mission is being a part of history, and I am proud of what we are accomplishing.”



History will remember the unified response to the COVID-19 virus. Joined together with support from the local community, the state, the FLNG and the War Wagon Company have remained in the fight against COVID-19 and will continue to endure for the citizens of Florida.

