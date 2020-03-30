NMFSC Announces Instructor of the Year Awards

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Four Sailors assigned to the Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) were selected among the Navy’s Instructor of the Year (IOY) awardees Mar. 27, 2020.

The instructors were selected from four categories, Officer IOY, Senior IOY, Mid-grade IOY, and Junior IOY. Each echelon four command could only nominate one Sailor from hundreds of instructors eligible to compete for the award.

Lt. Cmdr. David Berlin, an instructor at Naval Undersea Medical Institute, a Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC); Chief Hospital Corpsman Baodi Ngo, an instructor at Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC); Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rey Victor Chua, an instructor at NMTSC; and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Randall Wickersham, an instructor at Aviation Survival Training Center Jacksonville, an NMOTC command, were selected as NMFSC IOY.

“The competition was tough and reflects the high caliber of Sailors serving throughout our NMFSC commands,” said Rear Adm. Tina A. Davidson, NMFSC commander. “All the finalists represented their detachments and commands with the highest distinction and we are honored to have them as shipmates in this command.”

The candidates submit packages with a video of themselves teaching, and their achievements throughout the year as an instructor. A board of officers and enlisted members review each package and watch the video to determine a winner for each category.

“All of these candidates have been selected by their commands as the example of what it means to be an instructor,” according to Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Marker, a board member for NMFSC. “So, it shouldn't be understated the honor it means to even be competing at the NMFSC level.



“Selection as one of the NMFSC Instructors of the Year means that these Sailors are leading the charge in providing Navy Medicine with world class Training,” said Marker. “Additionally, it means that these Sailors have gone above and beyond throughout the year to display their dedication to instructing and developing students and to meeting the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2020 Date Posted: 03.31.2020 08:44 Story ID: 366227 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFSC Announces Instructor of the Year Awards, by PO1 David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.