Fort Stewart Soldiers respond to COVID-19

Photo By Spc. Jason Greaves | Soldiers with the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion prepare their Vehicles for movement in support of U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North's request for defense support of civil authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic March 27, 2020 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 63rd ESB's capabilities provide command and control assets to military units, so commanders can employ military capabilities to partner U.S. Government agencies for the whole-of-government effort in response to the COVID-19 national emergency (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley)

Soldiers with the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade prepare equipment and personnel at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 27, 2020 as they get the call to support U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) in the COVID-19 pandemic response.



Every mission requires communication to be successful, and Soldiers with the 63rd ESB are providing that critical support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.



According to the 63rd ESB commander, Lt. Col. John Sanders, Soldiers of the 63rd ESB are supporting U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing reliable communications for medical units, logistical units and headquarters staff.



The missions 63rd ESB are in support of are part of Defense Support of Civilian Authorities (DSCA). Teams are actively providing support to medical units at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City and have postured at Joint-Base McGuire-Dix near Lakehurst, New Jersey as well as in Anderson, South Carolina for follow-on missions.



The battalion has the capabilities to provide 30 teams in response to emergency relief efforts pertaining to COVID-19, said Sanders.



“Bravo Company is assisting with 12 teams ready to respond to requests for communication support,” said Capt. AJ Mangosing, Bravo Company commander. “Our Soldiers are motivated, trained and ready.”



Teams left Fort Stewart by means of line haul operations. Soldiers staged their vehicles in the motor pool and convoyed north to support the areas of operations in New Jersey and South Carolina.



“We used line haul operations to minimize the risk of our Soldiers being exposed to COVID-19,” said Sanders.



“It is our duty and honor to respond when our nation calls,” Mangosing said.