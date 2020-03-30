Commissary changes business practices while keeping commitment to customers

The Fort Knox Commissary has modified the way it normally does business to counter the effects of COVID-19-related issues and customer concerns.





In an article recently released by the Defense Commissary Agency, Robert Bianchi, the Department of Defense special assistant for commissary operations, informed customers what measures the DeCA is taking in light of the current situation.





Bianchi said consistent safe practices are helping to limit the spread of the virus and will enable commissaries to continue meeting customer needs.





“We are following the highest standards of the Department of Defense’s health protection in our stores, which includes wiping down checkout areas, restrooms and shopping carts, routine hand washing and other basic sanitation measures to avoid spreading germs,” Bianchi said. “We’re increasing deliveries to our commissaries where the need is greatest … to ensure product availability, particularly on items that are in high demand like liquid sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.”





Locally, Fort Knox commissary officials have added measures of their own to prevent panic hoarding.





“The demand for groceries has surged nationwide, and the DeCA and its industry partners are working together to support the needs of our senior leaders at each location,” said Menuettie Lindsey, assistant commissary officer for the Fort Knox Commissary. Placing purchasing limits on certain popular products has helped spread out their availability [to] more customers.”





The Fort Knox Commissary has also intensified sanitation methods in efforts to help kill the virus on high-touch areas. Additionally, it has restricted the number of guest in the store at a given time to about 100, staggered times for select groups of shoppers, and encouraged all current CDC-recommended social distancing and personal sanitation measures.





“Providing the commissary benefit in a safe and secure environment for our customers and workers is paramount,” Lindsey said. “We are always sensitive to the health and welfare of our customers and our employees and, as a result, adhere to the highest standards of DOD health protection in our stores.”





Lindsey said COVID-19 may be new, but Commissaries excel at adapting to the situations as required.





“Preparing for and responding to emergencies is nothing new for DeCA, and over the years, commissaries have dealt with all manner of natural and manmade crises,” he said. “We will get through this together – working with military leaders – our dedicated employees and industry suppliers have continually delivered this benefit. We will continue to do so in response to COVID -19.”





Note: The Commissary is now open to specific groups of shoppers at the following times:





9-10 a.m. – Active-duty Soldiers and immediate family members

10-11 a.m. - Customers ages 60 and older/immunocompromised

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – All other eligible customers

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2020 Date Posted: 03.30.2020 16:43 Story ID: 366194 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commissary changes business practices while keeping commitment to customers, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.