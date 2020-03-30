West Virginia Army National Guard promotes newest general officer

Photo By Maj. Holli Nelson | William E. Crane, director of the joint staff, is promoted to the rank of brigadier...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Holli Nelson | William E. Crane, director of the joint staff, is promoted to the rank of brigadier general March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston, W.Va. Crane has served in the Army National Guard for more than 36 years and currently oversees all operations of the joint staff for the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson) see less | View Image Page

The West Virginia Army National Guard’s (WVARNG) newest general officer, Brig. Gen. William E. Crane, was promoted today, March 30, 2020, during a small ceremony held at the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston.



Crane, who most recently served as the United States Property and Fiscal Officer for the National Guard Bureau, currently holds the role of director of the joint staff for the WVNG.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted with minimum pomp and circumstance. Crane was joined by his wife, Jennifer, and key members of the WVNG joint staff.



WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, presided over the ceremony and applauded Crane for his more than 36 years of leadership.



“I greatly appreciate not just your commitment and sacrifice to the Guard over the years, but stepping up and taking on challenges when they needed to be taken on,” Hoyer said.



“Today’s ceremony is one of the most special, extraordinary days of my career,” said Crane. “I am honored to be a leader in this organization and you can be confident that I will always try to do my best for those who have placed their trust in me."



Crane joined the WVARNG in 1984 as a vehicle driver for the 1092nd Engineer Battalion. He simultaneously served in the 1092nd while attending West Virginia University’s ROTC program, and continued in that unit for decades, serving in a wide variety of leadership roles in battalion, brigade and JFHQ positions, including chief of staff for the WVARNG and brigade commander for the 111th Engineer Brigade.



During his time in the Army National Guard, Crane obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry as well as a master’s degree in organizational communication.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crane commented on the ability of the WVNG to execute the mission for the state.



“I am thankful that in these uncertain times that the Guard’s mission is to help West Virginia minimize the effects of a pandemic on our people,” he said.