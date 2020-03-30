A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Operations Vehicle (ECCV-7) is parked outside the Army Corps Baltimore District Headquarters in support of COVID-19 emergency operations, Baltimore, March 30, 2020. Baltimore District's Emergency Operations Center has been activated full time to assist with the Alternate Care Site FEMA mission assignment to convert large spaces to care sites to augment the medical response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by John Sokolowski)

by John Sokolowski