Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Operations Vehicle (ECCV-7) is parked outside the Army Corps Baltimore District Headquarters

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Story by John Sokolowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Operations Vehicle (ECCV-7) is parked outside the Army Corps Baltimore District Headquarters in support of COVID-19 emergency operations, Baltimore, March 30, 2020. Baltimore District's Emergency Operations Center has been activated full time to assist with the Alternate Care Site FEMA mission assignment to convert large spaces to care sites to augment the medical response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by John Sokolowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 15:50
    Story ID: 366190
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Operations Vehicle (ECCV-7) is parked outside the Army Corps Baltimore District Headquarters, by John Sokolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    “USACE” “COVID19” “COVID19USACE” “AlternateCareFacilitiesCOVID19” “Baltimore District” “Corps of Eng

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT