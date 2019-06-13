Noncommissioned officers assigned to Army Futures Command volunteered their time at the Austin Veteran Affairs Clinic in Austin, Texas, June 13, 2019. The Soldiers partnered with the Greater Austin Council Navy League to provide lunch for veterans, families and staff members at the clinic. (U.S. Army photos by SSG Will Reinier)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 15:15
|Story ID:
|366185
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Veteran Affairs Clinic Luncheon, by SSG Will Reinier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
