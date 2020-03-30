NUWC Division Newport retiree receives Superior Civilian Service Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Cornealius “Stan” Flakes (from left), a retiree from the Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Cornealius “Stan” Flakes (from left), a retiree from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department is pinned with the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award by his wife Darlene during a ceremony held with Technical Director Ron Vien on March 18. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Cornealius “Stan” Flakes, a retiree from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, received the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award at a ceremony held on March 18.



The award, presented by Technical Director Ron Vien, is the second highest U.S. Navy honorary award and recognizes superior civilian service resulting in high value or benefit to the Navy.



Flakes, a resident of Providence, Rhode Island, who retired in June 2019 after a distinguished 32-year career, most recently served as the certification agent for the littoral combat ship anti-submarine warfare mission package at Division Newport. He began his career as an acoustics engineer in February 1987.



Flakes was honored for his achievements as division head of combat control at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) from May 2015 to March 2108, and as Navy systems certification subject matter expert at Division Newport from April 2018 to June 2019.



His citation, signed by Vice Adm. Thomas J. Moore, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, reads:



“As NSWC division head of combat control and as certification official for three Navy combat systems elements, Mr. Flakes’ certification recommendations to Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems 10, 6 and 1, for ship self-defense systems, cooperative engagement capability, and shipboard gridlock systems, respectively, led to the development and deployment of major interoperability capabilities for the surface Navy. As Navy systems certification subject matter expert at Division Newport, Mr. Flakes led the establishment of Division Newport’s role as certification agent for the littoral combat ship anti-submarine warfare mission package. Mr. Flakes’s leadership, personal initiative and total commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefit to the Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy, and the nation."​



Ann Turley, head, Surface Ship and Aviation Systems Division and Flakes’s supervisor, read his retirement citation during the ceremony that was attended by his wife, Darlene. The citation continues: “… Flakes served the NAVSEA enterprise for over 32 years, and began and concluded his prolific career here at NUWC Division Newport. During his tenure, he served in many technical, programmatic and supervisory leadership roles across NAVSEA, while shaping our organizations and ensuring that both the submarine and surface fleets received quality products.



“Flakes is an exceptional engineer, leader and member of the NAVSEA Warfare Center community. His impressive professional performance and initiative have generated deep respect among his co-workers, and he has earned a well-deserved reputation across both NUWC Newport and NSWC Dahlgren.”



