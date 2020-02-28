LN Community Leaders Complete PQS, RTM Modernization

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

By Center for Service Support Public Affairs Office



SAN DIEGO -- Sixteen Sailors from the Legalman (LN) community completed a review of their Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) and Rate Training Manual (RTM) during a workshop at Naval Justice School (NJS) Detachment San Diego, Feb. 24-28.



The workshop allowed LN subject matter experts to review their Occupational Standards and ensure job-related tasks were mapped to specific watch stations in their PQS and RTM.



“Each member was selected by the senior LN in their area of responsibility and they represented the very best the rate has to offer,” said Master Chief Legalman Myron Chism, NJS senior enlisted leader. “What they did doing this workshop will directly impact the LN community by allowing us to maintain the highest standards possible. This was an eye-opening experience for these Sailors and they can proud of what they accomplished.”



To ensure PQS materials accurately reflect current requirements, each one undergoes a review every three years or sooner if directed. PQSs focus on mission effectiveness, combat readiness and survivability as well as introducing an overall understanding of how an individual unit's mission fits into and supports naval doctrine and objectives. RTMs are tools to assist Sailors to help in their professional development and broaden their knowledge in their respective rate.



"I was very honored to be hand selected by my community to assist in the revising of the LN PQS and RTM,” said Legalman 1st Class Emily Porter, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Southwest. “It is extremely rewarding knowing that our collective knowledge and experience will be used to help the LN community and the Navy’s mission.”



Sailors can access RTMs, PQSs and Navy Non-Resident Training Courses exclusively through the Navy e-Learning and My Navy Portal websites.



Center for Service Support provides Sailors in the naval administration, command support program management, logistics, maintenance coordination, media, and security management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.