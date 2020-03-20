The different measures may seem unpleasant, but definitively necessary. Screening checkpoints is one of those actions that helps stop spread the virus. These pictures depict the incredible work VA employees at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System are doing screening for COVID-19. The most significant highlight is that our Veterans appreciate this important measure as it helps maintain the health and well-being of them as patients and also of employees.



The main screening point at the VA Medical Center in San Juan is at the main gate. But each of the VA Outpatient Clinics in Puerto Rico and in the US Virgin Islands are also dong screening at their points of entry.(Coronavirus) is amazing, and for that we say to them, Thank You!!!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2020 Date Posted: 03.30.2020 12:44 Story ID: 366157 Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITED WE WILL STOP THE VIRUS, by 1SG Rodolfo Armando Barrios Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.