    UNITED WE WILL STOP THE VIRUS

    Let us take your vitals

    Photo By 1st Sgt. Rodolfo Armando Barrios Quinones | A Nurse and a Doctor checking on a new arrival: Let's Take your Blood Pressure,...... read more read more

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    03.20.2020

    Story by 1st Sgt. Rodolfo Armando Barrios Quinones 

    VA Caribbean Healthcare System

    The different measures may seem unpleasant, but definitively necessary. Screening checkpoints is one of those actions that helps stop spread the virus. These pictures depict the incredible work VA employees at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System are doing screening for COVID-19. The most significant highlight is that our Veterans appreciate this important measure as it helps maintain the health and well-being of them as patients and also of employees.

    The main screening point at the VA Medical Center in San Juan is at the main gate. But each of the VA Outpatient Clinics in Puerto Rico and in the US Virgin Islands are also dong screening at their points of entry.(Coronavirus) is amazing, and for that we say to them, Thank You!!!

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    TAGS

    PREVENTION
    VACHS
    CORONAVIRUS

