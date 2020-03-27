Submarine Squadron 12 Welcomes New Commanding Officer

GROTON, Conn. (NNS) – Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 12 held a change of command Friday, March 27 on Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut.



Capt. Matt Boland relieved Capt. David Youtt as commanding officer of COMSUBRON 12.



Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the change of command ceremony was held with essential personnel only, forgoing a more traditional Navy event.



Vice Adm. Darryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, served as the guest speaker and praised Youtt for his accomplishments.



(Quote from the Admiral)



Prior to reading his orders, Youtt thanked the commanders and crews under COMSUBRON 12’s guidance for their hard-working spirit, determination and ability to deploy in challenging environments.



“Operation of a nuclear submarine is an exquisite system of ultimate standards, exceptionally trained people and design that is a triumph of humankind,” said Youtt. “It is long hours, days, weeks, and months of challenging and demanding work that is brought together into a warfighting machine by exceptional people. People that routinely spend two-thirds of their time away from home at sea, or standing 24-hour duty every 3rd or 4th day in port.”



Youtt continued his speech by voicing his confidence in Boland’s leadership, and certainty that the crews will continue to maintain warfighting lethality.



“I am confident that the persistent and determined crews of Submarine Squadron 12 will be ready when called. I am proud to have served with you, had the opportunity to offer advice, and to have done my best to over the past 28 years to train submarines that will win wars.”



Youtt intends to retire after 28 years of naval service.



After assuming command, Boland communicated his plan to continue the traditions set in place by his predecessors.



“I am excited to lead the staff and boats of Submarine Squadron 12,” said Boland. “Squadron 12 has an incredible legacy and I am proud to be part of this tradition.”



Boland also expressed his commitment to maintaining combat readiness within the squadron.



“While the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic will require leadership and innovation, I am most excited to support the commanding officers as they work to prepare their crews for combat operations and peacetime missions,” said Boland. “We are committed to keeping them ready for each milestone and maintaining their warfighting skills so that they can return to combat readiness without unnecessary delays."



COMSUBRON 12’s mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat, and deploy in unforgiving environments across the globe.

