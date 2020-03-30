Buffalo District supports National response to COVID-19 pandemic

Photo By Andrew Kornacki | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members assess the Buffalo...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Kornacki | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members assess the Buffalo Convention Center as a potential alternative care facilities, assisting USACE, New York District with assessments across New York State, March 22, 2020. USACE is working with the White House and Department of Defense, as well as Federal, state, and local partners to address possible medical facility shortages across the Nation. USACE is a leader in emergency operations and has unique capabilities and experience in medical facilities construction. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has been deploying field assessment teams tasked with evaluating existing facilities in New York and Pennsylvania for the possible conversion into alternate care facilities as part of the nationwide federal, state and local effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Teams have completed assessments in western New York, central New York, northern Ohio, and western Pennsylvania, on behalf of other Corp of Engineers’ districts, as part of larger Corps of Engineers planning mission.



Assessment Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157713626725628

Assessment Video: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/49705250741/in/album-72157713626725628/



Under this planning mission assignment from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), personnel from FEMA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and state and local emergency management and medical personnel are conducting initial and in-depth site assessments at multiple locations as determined by state leadership.



“It is an honor to be able to serve our Nation to combat and prepare for the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are ready to leverage all of our capabilities, and assist with whatever assignments come our way,” said Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander LTC Jason Toth. “It is our people who are our greatest asset, and they are voluntarily putting themselves on the frontline; putting their personal lives and commitments on the backburner. I could not be more proud of them.”



Overall, the Corps of Engineers has received seven FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $880 million, and the Corps of Engineers has more than 15,000 personnel engaged, across our enterprise, in our response effort who are providing support both on site and virtually.



Information pertaining to specifications and implementation of the alternate care sites is available on the web at https://www.usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/Alternate-Care-Sites/.



Contractors who may be interested in working on these sites, should the need arise, are asked to review the memo from the Corps of Engineers Director of Contracting on what they can do to help at https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Contracting/.



During emergencies, USACE is the federal government's lead public works and engineering support agency, and given its extensive work in building medical facilities for its military stakeholders is uniquely qualified to tackle this engineering challenge