The North Carolina National Guard spotlights U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tony Lewis, a military policeman in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team.



Lewis is deployed for Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East and is working to complete his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is participating in on-line classes at Kane University.



Lewis said that the structure and schedule while being deployed has provided him the chance to work on his schooling when he's not on duty.



Lewis, a Franklin Park, New Jersey native, has served in the North Carolina Army National Guard for 13 years. He is a brigade tactical operations center non-commissioned officer. This mobilization is his third, with previous deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in 2009 and 2013, respectively.



"The best part of my job is I get to meet and interact with new soldiers,” said Lewis. "I enjoy learning about new people and seeing what made them join and what makes them unique.”



Lewis said he was grateful for the support of his family. He said finishing his degree in criminal justice would allow him to enhance his military career by going to Officer Candidate School.



"I like the opportunity the military has afforded me to travel,” said Lewis. “Outside of deployments to the Middle East, I went to El Salvador once for Annual Training."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2020 Date Posted: 03.30.2020 08:57 Story ID: 366148 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina National Guard, by SGT Devin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.