North Carolina National Guard Soldier Spotlight

The North Carolina National Guard spotlights U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kenya Mickens, a combat engineer in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, deployed for Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.



Mickens, a Knightdale, North Carolina resident, has served in the North Carolina Army National Guard for nine years. She is a combat engineer. This mobilization is her first.



"The best thing about the National Guard is its fluidity," said Mickens. "You don't have to stay in one set position or job. You can move around and change your career as you see fit."



Mickens is pursuing a commission to enhance her career in the North Carolina National Guard. She was selected and is currently preparing for pre Officer Candidate School.



Mickens said she was grateful for the support of her husband and from other Soldiers she has met in her military career. She plans to branch Military Police as an officer.



"I've been trying to bring part of the civilian side of work that I liked to my guard experiences," said Mickens. "I want to have some of the same experiences I would've had if I stayed a Sheriff Deputy."



Mickens has four daughters. She said she missed them very much, but looks forward to going to museums, parks, and other trips when she returns from deployment.

