IMSC Enforces Safety Measures to Protect Members from COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | 200330-N-NO146-1002 MANAMA Bahrain (March 30, 2020) Service members assigned to the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) practice social distancing in the workspace. The IMSC ensures freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waters throughout the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Oman.

The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) has been practicing several safety precautions to promote the health and safety of all its members with the recent COVID-19 outbreak.



No members of the IMSC have fallen ill to COVID-19 as of current.



"The well-being of IMSC personnel is critical to our mission," said Commodore James Parkin, commander of Combined Task Force Sentinel, headquartered in Bahrain. "However, with a pandemic such as this, our people become the mission. We must ensure good health for the sake of their families and each other."



Personnel supporting IMSC headquarters typically work in close quarters, however, as the need for social distancing has increased, so have the rules for how the day-to-day operations are conducted.



"Our operational tempo remains constant," said Parkin. "fortunately our ships are unaffected and their mission continues. On shore, we have rescheduled meetings for mission-critical members only, reconfigured our work stations to allow a six-foot distance, and pay particular attention to the cleanliness of work stations and personal hygiene."



Hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, anti-viral cleaning sprays, and soap and water are readily available throughout the work area. The team breaks at least four times per day to conduct cleaning stations.



The Multi-national, British-led IMSC deploys advanced capabilities through the region as part of a surveillance and detection effort, leading to de-escalation and deterrence through transparency. The IMSC ensures freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waters throughout the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Oman.