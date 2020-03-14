Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade retains USAREUR Early Bird Retention Award

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.14.2020

    Story by Sgt. Alleea Oliver 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    KATTERBACH KASERNE, Germany — 12th Combat Aviation Brigade retains the United States Army Europe Early Bird Retention Award at Katterbach Kaserne, Germany, March 14, 2020.

    The award was given to the first brigade within USAREUR that accomplished its Fiscal Year 20 and Fiscal Year 21 Annual Retention Mission.

    12th CAB has earned the award for the past 12 quarters. Sgt. 1st. Class Kevin Richards, 12th CAB senior career counselor, believes their retention program is consistently successful because of the dedication of his team and the support of his command.

    “It’s the actions of the battalion’s career counselors that got us ahead,” said the Tifton, Georgia, native. “They have daily contact with the Soldiers.”

    “If it wasn’t for [the command’s involvement], the 12th CAB retention program wouldn’t be what it is,” he said.

    The other members of the 12th CAB retention team are Staff Sgt. Terry Turner, career counselor for 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Jasmine Ladson, career counselor for 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment.

    12th CAB’s career counselors’ number one goal is to prioritize what is best for the Soldiers.

    “We have a good team that is focused more on Soldiers,” said Ladson. “It’s not just a numbers game. We actually try to get the Soldiers [the options] they want. They feel taken care of.”

    Sgt. Maj. Enrique Rose, USAREUR command career counselor, noted the continued effort USAREUR is making to keep highly qualified Soldiers in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

    “As we continue to get used to COVID-19 operations, USAREUR continues to retain America’s sons and daughters to keep our forces strong,” he said. “USAREUR continues to be very successful despite the COVID-19 hurdles that come our way. We have retained 301 Soldiers and families for the month of March. [That shows] Soldiers still want to continue to serve our nation during this time of uncertainty.”

    Turner was named “Top Career Counselor” for the 2nd quarter of Fiscal Year 20. She will be formally recognized by USAREUR once DOD travel restrictions are lifted.

    For more information on the reenlistment changes made by the U.S. Army, visit https://www.army.mil/article/234066/temporary_changes_to_retention_promotion_as_covid_19_persists

