    Pa. National Guard Supports FEMA Medical Station.

    Pa. National Guard Supports FEMA Medical Station

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2020

    Story by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    ANNVILLE, Pa. – Over the weekend, 25 Pennsylvania National Guardsmen on state active duty provided logistical assistance to FEMA at the Glen Mills School as they unloaded federal equipment to establish a federal medical station.

    Federal, state and local assets are coming together to open this facility which can house non-COVID 19 patients with less severe conditions if and when regional hospitals become full.

    The Soldiers are from the 103rd Engineer Battalion, a unit which traces its origins to the Associators, constituted in 1747 in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin. They spent two days unloading trucks, unpacking boxes and setting up beds.

    “We were one part of a team of teams coming together to support the local community,” said Maj. Joseph D. Martinkis, commander of the 103rd Engineer Battalion. “Being able to work alongside these civilian authorities is part of the diverse skill set held by our National Guardsmen.”

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    FEMA
    National Guard
    Medical Station
    103rd Engineer Battalion
    COVID19

