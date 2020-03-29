Pa. National Guard Supports FEMA Medical Station.

Courtesy Photo | GLEN MILLS, Pa. – Soldiers from the 103rd Engineer Battalion, Pa. National Guard,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GLEN MILLS, Pa. – Soldiers from the 103rd Engineer Battalion, Pa. National Guard, provide logistical assistance to FEMA at the Glen Mills School where they unloaded federal equipment to establish a federal medical station, from March 28 to 29. Federal, state and local assets are coming together to open this facility which can house non-COVID 19 patients with less severe conditions if and when regional hospitals become full. see less | View Image Page

ANNVILLE, Pa. – Over the weekend, 25 Pennsylvania National Guardsmen on state active duty provided logistical assistance to FEMA at the Glen Mills School as they unloaded federal equipment to establish a federal medical station.



Federal, state and local assets are coming together to open this facility which can house non-COVID 19 patients with less severe conditions if and when regional hospitals become full.



The Soldiers are from the 103rd Engineer Battalion, a unit which traces its origins to the Associators, constituted in 1747 in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin. They spent two days unloading trucks, unpacking boxes and setting up beds.



“We were one part of a team of teams coming together to support the local community,” said Maj. Joseph D. Martinkis, commander of the 103rd Engineer Battalion. “Being able to work alongside these civilian authorities is part of the diverse skill set held by our National Guardsmen.”