Coalition forces stay operations-ready

IRAQ- The Coalition forces comprising the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force conducted medical operations exercises on March 27th, 2020 in the northern region of Iraq. The CJSOTF operates as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in counter Daesh missions.

“There are still threats to Iraq’s stability and our job is to ensure we continue to be ready to eliminate those threats. In this particular exercise we are ensuring we can save lives if injuries happen,” said Lt. Col. John D. Huse, the deputy group surgeon for CJSOTF-OIR.

Despite the Coalition ceasing training operations with their Iraqi counterparts, due to the COVID-19 virus, they continue to maintain full readiness, and part of that readiness is to continue to practice their craft.

The medical team responded to a notional multiple-casualty situation, where dummies were flown in on a medical helicopter. A combined team of Army medics and Navy corpsmen went through the process of screening patients, and then administering the proper life-saving techniques.

“Our medics, corpsmen, and surgeons all executed their tasks and, had this been a real situation, would have saved lives. We continue to run exercises like this across all of our forces, not just the medical team. Always ready is not just a motto of the military it is a way of life,” said Lt. Col. Huse.

The COVID-19 virus poses a serious threat to ourselves and our partners. Our teams continue to maintain full readiness, in addition to taking extra steps to mitigate the risk of the virus. The Department of Defense has intensely followed the US Center for Disease Control’s guidelines on prevention, to include increased sanitization of work spaces, limiting social interactions through social distancing, and increased hand washing.

