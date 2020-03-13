Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How to Regain Normalcy During COVID-19 Outbreak

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chidi Amadi 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (NNS) -- Much has changed since the outbreak of COVID-19. Many are spending more time inside, more time alone and are inundated by speculation. Brittany Bordonaro, NSAW Clinical and Advocacy Supervisor, has advice on how to regain a sense of normalcy through these trying times.

    “We’re recommending that people do what they can to remain resilient,” said Bordonaro. People are feeling concerned about their health and the health of their family members. It’s normal to have increased feelings of stress and anxiety as it relates to some of the information we’re seeing in the media. We know that during this period not much is normal, but what you can do to maintain a routine, like how you structure your work time, making regular time for exercise and participating in activities that are pleasurable to you will help,” said Bordonaro.

    Coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 story is all over television, radio and social media. Bordonaro recommends avoiding speculation and only getting news from trusted organizations.

    “Focus on the facts that are coming from reputable sources like the CDC, World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health or your command. We don’t want people to listen to rumor or speculation, as that’s a big source of what’s causing some of the additional anxiety. With any form of anxiety, it’s important to focus on what is within your control. What we can control is how we take care of ourselves, what information we’re looking at, how we’re staying informed and how we’re approaching our own hygienic practices,” said Bordonaro.

    Despite personnel adhering to social distancing guidelines and working from home, they’re still available to help those in need.

    “Resources are still in place to assist people. If Fleet and Family Support Centers aren’t open, personnel are still teleworking, so you can still reach out for support through a clinical counselor or connection to local resources. The chaplains are still available if anyone needs to talk. We’re still here to support people and provide any care that’s needed.,” said Bordonaro.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 11:03
    Story ID: 366118
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Regain Normalcy During COVID-19 Outbreak, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NDW
    Navy Yard
    NSAW
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT