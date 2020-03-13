How to Regain Normalcy During COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- Much has changed since the outbreak of COVID-19. Many are spending more time inside, more time alone and are inundated by speculation. Brittany Bordonaro, NSAW Clinical and Advocacy Supervisor, has advice on how to regain a sense of normalcy through these trying times.



“We’re recommending that people do what they can to remain resilient,” said Bordonaro. People are feeling concerned about their health and the health of their family members. It’s normal to have increased feelings of stress and anxiety as it relates to some of the information we’re seeing in the media. We know that during this period not much is normal, but what you can do to maintain a routine, like how you structure your work time, making regular time for exercise and participating in activities that are pleasurable to you will help,” said Bordonaro.



Coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 story is all over television, radio and social media. Bordonaro recommends avoiding speculation and only getting news from trusted organizations.



“Focus on the facts that are coming from reputable sources like the CDC, World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health or your command. We don’t want people to listen to rumor or speculation, as that’s a big source of what’s causing some of the additional anxiety. With any form of anxiety, it’s important to focus on what is within your control. What we can control is how we take care of ourselves, what information we’re looking at, how we’re staying informed and how we’re approaching our own hygienic practices,” said Bordonaro.



Despite personnel adhering to social distancing guidelines and working from home, they’re still available to help those in need.



“Resources are still in place to assist people. If Fleet and Family Support Centers aren’t open, personnel are still teleworking, so you can still reach out for support through a clinical counselor or connection to local resources. The chaplains are still available if anyone needs to talk. We’re still here to support people and provide any care that’s needed.,” said Bordonaro.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.29.2020 11:03 Story ID: 366118 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to Regain Normalcy During COVID-19 Outbreak, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.